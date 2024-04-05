Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

VOOG opened at $299.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $227.63 and a twelve month high of $308.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

