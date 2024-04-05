Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

XOM stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $475.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.