Hudock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

