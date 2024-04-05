Humana’s (HUM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $391.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $468.74.

NYSE:HUM opened at $310.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a 12-month low of $299.23 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

