IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.44

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.44 and traded as high as C$5.00. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 1,108,675 shares changing hands.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMG. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.06.

Get Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.06. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0745752 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.