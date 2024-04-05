ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $346.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.
ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.45.
View Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public
ICON Public Price Performance
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ICON Public
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ICON Public
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.