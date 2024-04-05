ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $346.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Price Performance

ICLR opened at $313.18 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.