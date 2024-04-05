IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.96

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.96 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 61.40 ($0.77). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 61.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 136,757 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of IDOX in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDOX
IDOX Trading Down 0.3 %
IDOX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79), for a total value of £185,220 ($232,513.18). 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
IDOX Company Profile
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
