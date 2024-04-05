Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$97.70 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.61. The company has a market cap of C$52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.2192982 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil



Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

