Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.62) to GBX 1,040 ($13.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

INCH opened at GBX 731 ($9.18) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 12 month low of GBX 597.50 ($7.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 674.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 686.22. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,230.77%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). In related news, insider Duncan Tait purchased 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £59,649.80 ($74,880.49). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($55,975.40). 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

