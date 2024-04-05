Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Trading Up 22.4%

Shares of Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) traded up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.46. 178,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 27,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

The firm has a market cap of C$68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$370.65 million during the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative return on equity of 1,263.95% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

