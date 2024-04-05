Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.75 and traded as low as C$1.15. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 45,891 shares changing hands.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$37.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

