Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $42.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,385,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

