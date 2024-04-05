Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Activity

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.23. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

