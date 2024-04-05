Intuitive Machines’ (LUNR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUNR. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

LUNR stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

