iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEF opened at $93.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

