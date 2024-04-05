iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. 91 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.