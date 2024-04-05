iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.63

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 37888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,302,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 125,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after acquiring an additional 190,282 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

