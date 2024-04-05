iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $68.93

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.93 and traded as high as $70.13. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 260,614 shares changing hands.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $311.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
