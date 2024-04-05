Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $66,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.