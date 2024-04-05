Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $189.14

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $189.14, but opened at $194.00. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $193.60, with a volume of 31,367 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

