JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

