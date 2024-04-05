Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPWW) Trading Up 24.8%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPWW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Jupiter Wellness Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
jupiter wellness, inc. operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (cbd) consumer product development company. it develops various therapeutic and medical use for cbd in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. the company markets cbd-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the canisun brand.
Recommended Stories
