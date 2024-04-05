Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.08. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 72,912 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $182.15 million, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

