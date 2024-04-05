Karna Nisewaner Sells 600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $306.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.26.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems
About Cadence Design Systems
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
