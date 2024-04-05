Kevin C. Berryman Sells 1,500 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.74.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on J shares. Argus raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

