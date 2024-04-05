Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

