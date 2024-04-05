Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.36

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 1602190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 487,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

