Kyle Kitagawa Sells 50,000 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.91. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6762142 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

