Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

LH stock opened at $211.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

