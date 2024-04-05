Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW opened at $81.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.02 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

