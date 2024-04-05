Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.55.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.