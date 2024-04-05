Leah Schlesinger Sells 2,149 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nextracker Price Performance
NXT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.