Leah Schlesinger Sells 2,149 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

