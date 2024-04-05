Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Park anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LRMR opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

