Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 270,870 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

