Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $542,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

