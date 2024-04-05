Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

LEVI opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.