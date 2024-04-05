Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after acquiring an additional 610,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,505 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 270,870 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.