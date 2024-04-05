LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 301.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,908,000 after purchasing an additional 104,366 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 100,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.39.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.