Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

LBRT stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $268,491.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

