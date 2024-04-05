Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $380.97

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €380.97 ($409.65) and traded as high as €429.40 ($461.72). Linde shares last traded at €427.60 ($459.78), with a volume of 20,115 shares.
Linde Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $210.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €408.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €380.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
