Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.09. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares.
Liquefied Natural Gas Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
