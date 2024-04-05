LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,149,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,182,000 after buying an additional 844,188 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.12 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.35.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

