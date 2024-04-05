L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $426.95

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €426.95 ($459.09) and traded as high as €432.40 ($464.95). L’Oréal shares last traded at €421.35 ($453.06), with a volume of 497,628 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €442.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €426.95.

About L’Oréal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.