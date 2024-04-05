Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $218.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 49,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 875.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

