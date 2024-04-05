Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MPC opened at $216.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $218.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

