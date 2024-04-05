Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

Match Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Match Group stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,503,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.