McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 800,000 shares.

McColl’s Retail Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £700,775.00, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.25.

About McColl’s Retail Group

(Get Free Report)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.