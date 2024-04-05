Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.33

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.33 and traded as high as C$10.55. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 32,888 shares traded.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Stock Up 0.2 %

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

About Medical Facilities

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.