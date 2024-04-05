Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.33

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.33 and traded as high as C$10.55. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.52, with a volume of 32,888 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
