Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.