Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.89.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.22 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

